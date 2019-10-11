An annual run in honour of an Edmonton woman who lost her battle with cancer is Oct. 19.

Kathy's Run for Pancreatic Cancer Canada was founded in 2011. Kathy McCollum's family, friends and colleagues were inspired by her love of running and a desire to support under-funded research of this type of cancer.

The annual event has raised more than $800,000 for Pancreatic Cancer Canada.

"We really hope to create more awareness around pancreatic cancer, so that people can really start to understand the early detection signs, which is key for the survival rate," said friend and organizer Jessica Laird.

Symptoms include pain, nausea, weight loss, jaundice and more.

Pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all the major cancers, and all money raised for research has a big impact.

"It's severely under-funded," Hedy Schonberger said on CTV Morning Live Edmonton. She lost her mother to this cancer two weeks ago. "So when you're donating to a severely under-funded cancer disease, that just means that your money is going to real, life-changing advances."

Kathy's Run takes place on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. at Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park in Edmonton. The event has 5K, 10K and 21.1K courses available.