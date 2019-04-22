Premier-designate Jason Kenney attended a vigil at the Alberta legislature Monday night to remember those killed in the Sri Lanka bombings.

At least 290 people were killed in suicide bombings at churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

Hundreds of Edmonton's 5,000 Sri Lankans gathered to show support to their country.

"We're sending our positive thoughts, our heartfelt sorrow," one of the event's organizers, Susan Fernando, told CTV News. We're going to help them overcome this together."