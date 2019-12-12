EDMONTON -- Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is experiencing a dip in approval ratings, according to two recent polls.

Kenney has returned from meetings in Ottawa with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to a 54 per cent approval rating, says Angus Reid Institute.

Polls in June put Kenney's approval rating at 61 per cent, and 60 per cent in September.

The survey consisted of a random sample of 4,516 Canadians who are participants of ARI's forum. Data in Alberta was said to have a +/-4.0 per cent margin of error.

Second poll counts 15-point drop for Kenney

Meanwhile, a poll commissioned by Postmedia named Kenney the third-least popular premier among the provinces, with a rating of just 40 per cent.

According to DART and Maru/Blue Voice Canada, the figure represents a 15-point drop since September.

DART and Maru/Blue Voice surveyed 5,035 random people who have signed up to participate in polling surveys, excluding Prince Edward Island, Nunavut, Yukon and Northwest Territories due to small sample sizes.

The survey was said to be accurate to within 1.6 points, 19 times out of 20.

Eight months as premier

Kenney was elected in April.

He has said his United Conservative government is working to reinvigorate the provincial economy, reduce Alberta's debt, and build a relationship with Ottawa that is more favourable for Alberta.

However, his first eight months have also been dogged by investigations into the UCP's 2017 leadership campaign, and, more recently, looming cuts for the health and education sectors.

In his meeting with Trudeau, Kenney reaffirmed his government's top-five priorities, including a deadline for the Trans Mountain expansion, a repeal of Bills C-48 and C-69, as well as a lifting of the cap on the fiscal stabilization program.

On Wednesday, the Alberta government also debuted its Canadian Energy Centre, an initiative aimed at fighting negative illustration of the energy sector that has been dubbed the "Energy War Room."