Kimberly-Clark has announced a voluntary recall of its ‘U by Kotex Sleek Tampons’, regular absorbency, manufactured between Oct. 7, 2016 and Oct. 16, 2018.

The recall was issued after the company received reports from consumers that the tampons would unravel or come apart upon removal. In some cases, the company says medical treatment was required to remove pieces of the tampon left inside the body.

They also received a small number of reports of infections, irritation and other symptoms.

A lot number is included on the bottom of the product box which can be checked on the U by Kotex website to see if the product included in the recall.

The company urges people who have the recalled product to stop using it and call its customer service team at 1-888-255-3499.

No other U by Kotex products are affected by the recall.