RCMP are investigating a report of a kidnapping that happened early Monday morning at a home located south of Lac La Biche at Beaver Lake Crescent.

Police said a man and two women were assaulted at the home before one of the women was “forcefully removed and placed into a vehicle.”

The suspect and victim were later located at a different home, inside a different parked vehicle.

Police said the woman suffered minor injuries and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

John Mountain, 25, of Bonesville, Alberta is facing a number of charges including kidnapping and assault.

He will remain in custody until his next court appearance on April 29.