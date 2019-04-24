Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Lac La Biche RCMP investigate kidnapping
Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019 11:18AM MDT
RCMP are investigating a report of a kidnapping that happened early Monday morning at a home located south of Lac La Biche at Beaver Lake Crescent.
Police said a man and two women were assaulted at the home before one of the women was “forcefully removed and placed into a vehicle.”
The suspect and victim were later located at a different home, inside a different parked vehicle.
Police said the woman suffered minor injuries and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
John Mountain, 25, of Bonesville, Alberta is facing a number of charges including kidnapping and assault.
He will remain in custody until his next court appearance on April 29.