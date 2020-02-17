EDMONTON -- A group of Edmonton kids suited up to take a shot at lacrosse this Family Day.

They tried the sport at a free drop-in event at the Commonwealth Recreation Centre.

The event was hosted by the North Edmonton Wizards Lacrosse Club, which promotes the sport in the greater Edmonton area and has programs for children aged four to 16.

The free session taught kids the fundamentals of the game as well as its cultural importance as Canada's national sport.

“There is a pride to this sport, there is a pride that this sport was developed here in Canada," said Barbara Smyth, vice president with Wizards Lacrosse. "As an organization, we exemplify that pride by coming out and doing stuff like this for the kids and by showing them and teaching them.”

Former Edmonton Rush player Jimmy Quinlan joined the event as a special guest. Quinlan played 135 games in the National Lacrosse League before transitioning to a coaching role in 2013. He is currently a teacher and instructor at Vimy Ridge School in Edmonton.

"We're just trying to put the fun in fundamentals, so teaching them how to pick up a ball, throw a ball, catch a ball," Quinlan told CTV News Edmonton. "I think it's a bonus if they pick up the sport, but again just to go away knowing that there's different avenues that they can explore as young athletes."

Registration for the 2020 minor lacrosse season is now open. The season begins the third Monday in April.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Joey Slattery.