EDMONTON -- Officials say it will be about 10 days before traffic can flow normally on two highways closed by landslides near Peace River, in northern Alberta.

Landslides have closed Highways 64, west of Cleardale, and 743, at Range Road 862A north of Peace River, in both directions.

According to the government, temporary repairs will take at 10 days if weather is favourable.

Highway 64 traffic is being detoured via Range Road 123 and Highway 726.

Highway 743 is closed on both sides of the Whitemud River. Drivers south of the river are being detoured to Highway 743 via Highway 986. Motorists north of the Whitemud River are directed to take Highway 35 north, then Highway 690 east and Highway 743 south.

Highway 744 at the Town of Peace River is also partially affected by a landslide; the northbound lane has been closed.

511 Alberta is posting updates on both situations online.