Large grass fire prompted evacuation of homes west of Edmonton

Note: RCMP said at 7:32 p.m. the fire had been extinguished and that people are allowed to return to their homes.

Homes west of Edmonton were evacuated because of a large grass fire on Tuesday.

The fire is west of Enoch, between Highways 628 and 19 and Range Road 265, according to 511 Alberta.

Homes in the area were evacuated, RCMP said.

People are asked to stay away from the area to make way for emergency personnel.