Leduc County issues fire restriction
Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019 4:28PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 29, 2019 4:36PM MDT
Leduc County issued a fire restriction Wednesday afternoon as a result of dry conditions and high winds.
Outdoor fires must be extinguished and fire permits are suspended, a Leduc County spokesperson said.
The City of Edmonton issued a fire restriction on Monday.
For more information, visit leduc-county.com/fire-bans or albertafirebans.ca.