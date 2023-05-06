Leduc County residents cleared to go home

A wildfire in Leduc County has been brought under control and evacuated residents are being told they can return home.

Residents north west of Warburg were ordered to evacuate Thursday afternoon.

The evacuation order for the area of Range Road 41 east to Range Road 35, between Township Road 494 to Township Road 495, was cancelled Friday night.

An alert was issued stating "the wildfire is under control and fire crews remain on scene to monitor fire breaks. The evacuation has been lifted and impacted residents have been notified."

Range Road 40 has reopened and no road closures are in place, the alert read, and "residents may return to their homes."