

Kiera Lyonns, CTV Edmonton





Leduc RCMP's drug unit has made their third major drug bust this year.

On Wednesday, January 17 the drug unit laid several criminal code and controlled drugs and substances charges as a result of search warrant.

While executing the search warrant at a local residence, police seized large amounts of methamphetamine and hashish; they also found weapons, cash and other items related to the drug trade.

11 people were taken into custody during the bust; six were released without charge while five are facing charges:

22 year old Allyssa Boulianne and 23 year old Steven Babych are jointly charged with possession of methamphetamine and hashish for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and weapon offences.

18 year old Brandon Mcgregor is facing 2 counts of trafficking methamphetamine.

28 year old John Heitzman has been charged with possession of methamphetamine.

28 year old Travis Carr, who was also wanted on a warrant for being unlawfully at large, faces a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Babych, Boulianne and Carr remain in custody, while Heitzman and Mcgregor have been released on conditions.

"We have organized a unit of highly trained, and highly skilled drug investigators with a mandate to disrupt drug trafficking operations that attempt to set up shop in our community,” said Leduc RCMP Operations NCO Staff Sergeant Chad Orr. “The Drug Unit's overwhelming success not only keeps these dangerous substances out of the hands of the public but also makes a huge impact on other crimes. The drug subculture contributes to all crimes ranging from violent assaults to routine property crime and by removing major players involved in drug trafficking we can help prevent future crime across the board."