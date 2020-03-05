Leduc man killed in highway crash near Camrose
Published Thursday, March 5, 2020 1:57PM MST
(Supplied/RCMP)
EDMONTON -- A 64-year-old man from Leduc died in a two-vehicle crash near Camrose, Alta., Wednesday afternoon.
Mounties responded to a crash near Township Road 474 and Highway 833 at approximately 3 p.m.
An SUV heading north on Highway 833 crashed with a southbound truck, police said.
The driver of the SUV died on scene, RCMP said. The adult female driver of the truck and a child were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
There were poor road conditions when the crash happened, RCMP.