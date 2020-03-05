EDMONTON -- A 64-year-old man from Leduc died in a two-vehicle crash near Camrose, Alta., Wednesday afternoon.

Mounties responded to a crash near Township Road 474 and Highway 833 at approximately 3 p.m.

An SUV heading north on Highway 833 crashed with a southbound truck, police said.

The driver of the SUV died on scene, RCMP said. The adult female driver of the truck and a child were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

There were poor road conditions when the crash happened, RCMP.