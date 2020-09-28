EDMONTON -- A man who was reported missing by police days before his vehicle was found abandoned in Edmonton is still missing, RCMP say.

According to Mounties, Ryan Mcleod’s family has not heard from him since he disappeared.

The 31-year-old was last seen in Leduc in the afternoon of Sept. 10.

When they asked for the public’s help five days later, RCMP said Mcleod may be in Edmonton, Slave Lake or Wabasca and drives a 2017 Red Hyundai Santa Fe.

That vehicle was found in Edmonton near Ellerslie Road and 70 Street two days later. Mcleod was not.

RCMP say the man’s family is concerned about his wellbeing.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267, local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477.