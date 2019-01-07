

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A man wearing a disguise robbed a gas station in Leduc Sunday morning, RCMP said.

The man entered the Husky, pointed a knife at the employee and demanded cash, police said.

He fled the gas station on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured in the robbery, RCMP said.

The man is described as white and approximately 173 centimetres (5’8”) tall. He was wearing a black hoodie, a beige Carhart-style jacket and army green pants, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.