The family of a man who was killed after trying to stop a thief at Southgate Centre is remembering their loved one as kind and compassionate, and likened to a hero in an old western.

Iain Armstrong, 61, suffered serious injuries in the attack and died three days later in hospital.

His son, Sean Armstrong, said the death was a “sudden, alarming and tragic event,” and is focused on celebrating the life his father led.

In a tribute sent to CTV News, Sean wrote his father leaves behind “a legacy of love” to all those who knew him, adding “if we all would behave a little bit more like Iain, the benefit to humanity would be spectacular.”

Armstrong was born in Bomi Hills, Liberia. His family moved to Scotland before making the journey to Canada when he was 10 years old.

He studied economics at the University of Manitoba and played for the school’s football team. His skills as an accomplished player did not go unnoticed; he was called to the Canadian Football League when he was 22 years old, his son said.

Armstrong met his wife, Sharon, just before he started training camp for the B.C. Lions. The pair was married for 37 years, has two children, and described as “loving and caring partners”

His football career ended prematurely after he suffered a knee injury.

He worked for GMC, which took the family to numerous Canadian cities, before he “grew tired of the managerial grind within such a large corporation.”

In 1991, Armstrong and Sharon, with his brother and sister-in-law founded Bunches Flowers Co., which now has five locations in Edmonton.

The two brothers constructed each shop; Sean described it as “the never ending toil of building a business.”

“He is held in high regard by the staff at Bunches Flower Co., and he always treated them with the same care and respect as he would his own family,” Sean wrote.

He praised his father for his work-life balance, volunteering at church, coaching soccer, and officiating withSwim Alberta.

His wife described Armstrong as someone who never sought attention, protected and cherished women and children, and offered a helping hand to anyone who asked.

“He gave great bear hugs, was full of mischief, and believed every situation, no matter how serious, called for a generous portion of humour,” Sharon wrote.

Armstrong’s Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 28 at 2 p.m. at Laurier Baptist Church on 85 Avenue and 142 Street.

The alleged killer, 23-year-old Jordan Martin Cushnie, was arrested in Lac La Biche Saturday, April 21. Cushnie faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder, robbery, mischief under $5,000 and possession of break-and-enter tools.