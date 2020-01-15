EDMONTON -- The Alberta Legislative Assembly will reconvene on Feb. 25 for the second session of the 30th Legislature.

MLAs will return for the Speech to the Throne, which will outline the government’s agenda for the upcoming months.

“I’m thrilled to be getting back to the important work of fulfilling our unprecedented slate of promises to Albertans,” said House Leader Jason Nixon in a written release. “I sincerely look forward to seeing my colleagues back at the Legislature in order to move our ambitious legislative agenda forward. I have no doubt that this will be another spring of renewal for the people of Alberta as we focus on jobs, the economy and pipelines.”