Advertisement
Lest we forget: Remembrance Day events in and around Edmonton
Published Thursday, November 7, 2024 11:32AM MST
The Remembrance Day ceremony at the Beverly Cenotaph in Edmonton on Nov. 11, 2023. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)
Share:
Monday is Remembrance Day, a time to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.
Here’s a list of events happening in and around Edmonton on Nov. 11:
- 1 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
- Attendees are asked to be inside city hall no later than 9:50 a.m.
- 4001 118 Ave., NW, Edmonton
- 9:30 a.m. church service at Maranatha Christian Reformed Church, ceremony begins at the cenotaph at 10:50 a.m.
- 14339 50 St. NW, Edmonton
- 9:30 a.m. doors open
- 100, 10220 - 156 St., Edmonton
- 10:30 a.m.
- 11150 82 St. NW, Edmonton
- Doors open at 10 a.m., ceremony begins at 10:45 a.m.
- Patricia Lake at Gault Blvd NW, Edmonton
- 10:30 a.m.
West Edmonton Mall - Ice Palace
- 8882 170 St. NW, Edmonton
- 10 a.m.
- Various cemeteries across the province
- Various times, full list is available here
Beaumont Sport and Recreation Centre
- 5001 Rue Eaglemont, Beaumont
- Doors open at 10 a.m., ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m.
- 9964 93 Ave., Fort Saskatchewan
- 10:45 a.m.
Leduc Recreation Centre Fieldhouse
- 4330 Black Gold Dr., Leduc
- Cenotaph service at the Leduc Civic Centre begins at 9:45 a.m., Remembrance Day service at the recreation centre begins at 10:30 a.m.
- 10120 101 Ave., Morinville
- Parade begins at 10:30 a.m., ceremony at the cenotaph to follow
Spruce Grove - TransAlta Tri Leisure Centre
- 221 Jennifer Heil Way, Spruce Grove
- Doors open at 9:30
- St. Anne St., St. Albert
- Parade begins at 10:40 a.m. on Taché Street across from the St. Albert Legion, ceremony begins at the cenotaph at 11 a.m.
- 5100 41 Ave., Stony Plain
- 10:30 a.m.
Sherwood Park - Millennium Place
- 2000 Premier Way, Sherwood Park
- 10:30 a.m.
Remembrance Day began after the First World War and is mainly observed in commonwealth countries.
Canada had 461,240 veterans in 2021, according to the census from that year.