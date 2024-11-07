Monday is Remembrance Day, a time to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.

Here’s a list of events happening in and around Edmonton on Nov. 11:

Edmonton City Hall

1 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Attendees are asked to be inside city hall no later than 9:50 a.m.

Beverly Cenotaph

4001 118 Ave., NW, Edmonton

9:30 a.m. church service at Maranatha Christian Reformed Church, ceremony begins at the cenotaph at 10:50 a.m.

Kingsway Legion

14339 50 St. NW, Edmonton

9:30 a.m. doors open

Jewish Federation of Edmonton

100, 10220 - 156 St., Edmonton

10:30 a.m.

Norwood Legion

11150 82 St. NW, Edmonton

Doors open at 10 a.m., ceremony begins at 10:45 a.m.

Patricia Park Memorial

Patricia Lake at Gault Blvd NW, Edmonton

10:30 a.m.

West Edmonton Mall - Ice Palace

8882 170 St. NW, Edmonton

10 a.m.

No Stone Left Alone

Various cemeteries across the province

Various times, full list is available here

Beaumont Sport and Recreation Centre

5001 Rue Eaglemont, Beaumont

Doors open at 10 a.m., ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m.

Fort Saskatchewan Legion

9964 93 Ave., Fort Saskatchewan

10:45 a.m.

Leduc Recreation Centre Fieldhouse

4330 Black Gold Dr., Leduc

Cenotaph service at the Leduc Civic Centre begins at 9:45 a.m., Remembrance Day service at the recreation centre begins at 10:30 a.m.

Morinville Legion

10120 101 Ave., Morinville

Parade begins at 10:30 a.m., ceremony at the cenotaph to follow

Spruce Grove - TransAlta Tri Leisure Centre

221 Jennifer Heil Way, Spruce Grove

Doors open at 9:30

St. Albert Cenotaph

St. Anne St., St. Albert

Parade begins at 10:40 a.m. on Taché Street across from the St. Albert Legion, ceremony begins at the cenotaph at 11 a.m.

Stony Plain - Heritage Park

5100 41 Ave., Stony Plain

10:30 a.m.

Sherwood Park - Millennium Place

2000 Premier Way, Sherwood Park

10:30 a.m.

Remembrance Day began after the First World War and is mainly observed in commonwealth countries.

Canada had 461,240 veterans in 2021, according to the census from that year.