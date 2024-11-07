Monday is Remembrance Day, a time to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.

Here’s a list of events happening in and around Edmonton on Nov. 11:

Edmonton City Hall

  • 1 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
  • Attendees are asked to be inside city hall no later than 9:50 a.m.

Beverly Cenotaph

  • 4001 118 Ave., NW, Edmonton
  • 9:30 a.m. church service at Maranatha Christian Reformed Church, ceremony begins at the cenotaph at 10:50 a.m.

Kingsway Legion

  • 14339 50 St. NW, Edmonton
  • 9:30 a.m. doors open

Jewish Federation of Edmonton

  • 100, 10220 - 156 St., Edmonton
  • 10:30 a.m.

Norwood Legion

  • 11150 82 St. NW, Edmonton
  • Doors open at 10 a.m., ceremony begins at 10:45 a.m.

Patricia Park Memorial

  • Patricia Lake at Gault Blvd NW, Edmonton
  • 10:30 a.m.

West Edmonton Mall - Ice Palace

  • 8882 170 St. NW, Edmonton
  • 10 a.m.

No Stone Left Alone

  • Various cemeteries across the province
  • Various times, full list is available here

Beaumont Sport and Recreation Centre

  • 5001 Rue Eaglemont, Beaumont
  • Doors open at 10 a.m., ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m.

Fort Saskatchewan Legion

  • 9964 93 Ave., Fort Saskatchewan
  • 10:45 a.m.

Leduc Recreation Centre Fieldhouse

  • 4330 Black Gold Dr., Leduc
  • Cenotaph service at the Leduc Civic Centre begins at 9:45 a.m., Remembrance Day service at the recreation centre begins at 10:30 a.m.

Morinville Legion

  • 10120 101 Ave., Morinville
  • Parade begins at 10:30 a.m., ceremony at the cenotaph to follow

Spruce Grove - TransAlta Tri Leisure Centre

  • 221 Jennifer Heil Way, Spruce Grove
  • Doors open at 9:30

St. Albert Cenotaph

  • St. Anne St., St. Albert
  • Parade begins at 10:40 a.m. on Taché Street across from the St. Albert Legion, ceremony begins at the cenotaph at 11 a.m.

Stony Plain - Heritage Park

  • 5100 41 Ave., Stony Plain
  • 10:30 a.m.

Sherwood Park - Millennium Place

  • 2000 Premier Way, Sherwood Park
  • 10:30 a.m.

Remembrance Day began after the First World War and is mainly observed in commonwealth countries.

Canada had 461,240 veterans in 2021, according to the census from that year.