Fast-paced plane racing could be on its way to the Villeneuve Airport as part of this year’s Edmonton Air Show.

Spokesperson Dean Heuman confirms show organizers are “going through additional reviews with Transport Canada and others” seeking approval to host a demonstration race at the show this summer. If all goes well, it could lead to a competitive race in 2020.

“It’s exactly like NASCAR, except in the air at 50 feet, and a little bit faster,” Scott Holmes told CTV News Edmonton in a 2017 interview about the sport of air racing. “Oh you’re chasing each other, it’s aggressive formation flying.”

Holmes is a pilot with Outlaw Air Racing based in Edmonton. He has raced all over the world.

Air racing involves eight specialty planes flying on a five-kilometre course marked by telephone poles. Planes reach speeds of about 400 km/h, often just metres from the ground.

“If you fly up high, you can’t see the telephone poles in close, so then you end up flying a wider course, and a wider course is a slower course,” Holmes said.

The Edmonton Air Show goes Aug. 17 and 18 at the Villeneuve Airport.

More information to come…