EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton is launching a new initiative to encourage Edmontonians to be more physically active.

People grabbed their toboggans and laced up their skates at Rundle Park to kick off Live Active on Sunday. The city aims to encourage people of all ages and abilities to make physical activity a priority.

Gorgeous sunny day at Rundle Park for #LiveActiveYeg. Check out the passport for prizes and get a list of 97 ways to live active all year. #skating #kicksledding #fatbikes #smores pic.twitter.com/aeFOiHJpgU — WinterCity Edmonton (@WinterCityYEG) February 2, 2020

The idea is that the more physical Edmontonians are, the healthier the community will be.

"An active lifestyle is a healthy lifestyle, by in large," Ward 9 councillor Tim Cartmell said. "It's really just encouraging people to get out and be more active if they can, and where they find challenges, the city is there to help."

The free activities featured on Sunday include skating the iceway, tobogganing, kick sledding, snowshoeing and orienteering.

Free Admission Day, which gave people free access to certain city recreations centres, attractions and cultural facilities for one day, has been cancelled for 2020.