

Laine Mitchell , CTV Edmonton





One man is dead following a family-related disturbance in the Westmount neighbourhood.

Around 7:30 p.m. police were called to an apartment complex on 124 Street and 110 Avenue after getting reports of a family-related disturbance being live streamed on social media.

Upon arrival, they found two men injured, with one succumbing to his injuries on scene.

Police say the other man was rushed to hospital with unknown injuries.

A large area in and around the complex has been cordoned off while police investigate.

More to come…