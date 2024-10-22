Loaded AK-47 rifle, other illegal guns found inside Cold Lake First Nations home

Cold Lake RCMP are investigating illegal guns that were seized from a home in the early hours on Monday.

Mounties said they were called to the home for a weapons complaint on Cold Lake First Nations. After securing a search warrant, officers inside found cocaine, prescription pills and other items they say are commonly used in drug trafficking.

Police also found several firearms including a loaded automatic AK-47 rifle, a STEN submachine gun with loaded magazine cartridges and two sawed-off shotguns.

RMP say a 25-year-old and 21-year-old, both Cold Lake residents, were arrested and remanded into custody. They appeared in court on Tuesday.

Both are facing several charges including possession of a loaded prohibited firearm without a license and careless storage of a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cold Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.