EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Loaded AK-47 rifle, other illegal guns found inside Cold Lake First Nations home

    An RCMP cruiser can be seen in this undated file photo. (File) An RCMP cruiser can be seen in this undated file photo. (File)
    Cold Lake RCMP are investigating illegal guns that were seized from a home in the early hours on Monday.

    Mounties said they were called to the home for a weapons complaint on Cold Lake First Nations. After securing a search warrant, officers inside found cocaine, prescription pills and other items they say are commonly used in drug trafficking.

    Police also found several firearms including a loaded automatic AK-47 rifle, a STEN submachine gun with loaded magazine cartridges and two sawed-off shotguns.

    RMP say a 25-year-old and 21-year-old, both Cold Lake residents, were arrested and remanded into custody. They appeared in court on Tuesday.

    Both are facing several charges including possession of a loaded prohibited firearm without a license and careless storage of a firearm.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Cold Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

