A 27-year-old woman has been charged with fraud after she allegedly scammed an Edmonton business for approximately $275,000.

EPS received a report in June 2015 from a realty and property management business about an alleged fraud that dated back to December 2014.

The accused, a bookkeeper for the company, reportedly intercepted monthly rent payments sent through e-transfer to the company account, and transferred the funds to her personal bank account.

After a three-year investigation, Megan Weistra was arrested by Kelowna RCMP on July 3. Weistra has been charged with fraud over $5,000, producing a false document and breach of probation.

Edmonton police believe Weistra may have defrauded other companies, and encourage other possible complainants to contact them at 780-423-4567.