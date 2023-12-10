Local rescue calls need for homes 'critical'

The Second Chance Animal Rescue Society says it's caring for an unprecedented number of animals.

The rescue has 500 pets waiting to be homed. It's more than double what its facility is designed to hold.

"In the 20 plus years SCARS has been operating has been bar none the worst year we’ve ever seen," Brenda Leonard from SCARS said.

Leonard said economic pressures are a major factor driving animal surrenders.

"A shortage of vet appointments and the cost of that means there are so many litters being born," she added. "Cost of food is skyrocketing, so they have no choice but to give them up"

SCARS launched an "emergency adoption surge" Saturday, in the hopes to find 200 animals new homes or foster homes before Christmas.

“We've never seen anything like this in the two decades we’ve been operating,” Amanda Annetts from SCARS said in a press release Saturday. “Every dog and cat deserves a loving home, and we are determined to make this happen for as many of them as possible.

"We urgently need the community's help to make this Christmas a joyful one for these animals.”

SCARS said if people aren't able to adopt a new pet, donations are also needed to help care for the hundreds of animals being homed by the shelter.

To learn more about available pets or an upcoming adoption event, visit the SCARS website here.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Kenny