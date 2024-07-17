Look up! It's a plane, not a bird: Italian Air Force aerobatic team will fly over Edmonton Thursday

News -

Edmontonians will have the chance to look up and see some aerial maneuvers on Thursday as the Italian Air Force aerobatic team performs in the sky.

The flight team, also known as Frecce Tricolori, is touring Canada and the United States for the first time in more than 30 years, according to the Italian Consulate.

In Canada, the tour is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force. The tour began in Quebec and will be in Edmonton on Thursday and Cold Lake on Saturday and Sunday.

The Frecce Tricolori performed in Ottawa in June with the Canadian Forces Snowbirds ahead of Canada Day celebrations.

Snowbirds and Frecce Tricolori fly over Ottawa leaving a streak of red, white and green, as seen from just west of downtown on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Jon Bourdeau/CTV Viewer)

The squadron formed in 1961 and is made up of around 100 members of the Italian Air Force. The flying team consists of 10 pilots.

The tour is a chance to "share the values, technology, professionalism and teamwork skills of the Italian Air Force," according to the Italian Consulate.

The Frecce Tricolori will also be visible in Moose Jaw on July 22 and Toronto on August 1.