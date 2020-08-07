EDMONTON -- A 17-year-old boy is OK after getting lost and being found four kilometres away from his family’s campsite on Thursday, police say.

Officials say the teen, who has delayed cognitive abilities, was reported missing at 8:45 a.m. from a campground near Crescent Falls.

His family said he had been missing for an hour, and they were worried he was lost in the woods.

Search and rescue teams from Rocky Mountain House and Nordegg, the provincial forestry department, Clearwater Fire Department and Alstrom Air were called in to help.

Nearly four hours later, he was found four kilometres away from the campsite.

RCMP described the teen’s return to his family as a happy reunion.

Everyone who took part in the search was thanked by Rock Mountain police.

“This community continues to impress me with their willingness to step up and help out,” said Staff Sgt. Carl Dinsdale.

Crescent Falls is located in Clearwater County about 320 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.