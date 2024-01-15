EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • LRT not operating between Coliseum, Clareview stations due to 'unplanned issue': ETS

    Coliseum LRT Station. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) Coliseum LRT Station. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    Capital Line trains were not operating between the Coliseum and Clareview stations early Monday morning due to an "unplanned issue," the Edmonton Transit Service said.

    Instead, buses would take transit riders between Clareview and Belvedere and Coliseum and Belvedere.

    "We are working to resume service as quickly as possible," ETS said.

