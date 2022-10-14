MacEwan University creates artist-in-residence program honouring Gene Zwozdesky

MacEwan University established a new program to help deepen connections between Ukraine and Canada while honouring a former MLA.

On Friday, the Edmonton post-secondary institution announced it would honour Gene Zwozdesky by naming a new artist-in-residence program bearing his name.

"This program will bring world-class Ukrainian or Ukrainian-Canadian artists to campus for one- to three-month-long residences," said Annette Trimbee, MacEwan University president.

"Artists will have the opportunity to develop artistic practice, create opportunities to engage students and collaborate with Ukrainian faculty and Ukrainian-Canadian communities," Trimbee added.

To be housed in the faculty of fine arts and communications, the program will be supported by MacEwan's Ukrainian Resource and Development Centre (URDC) and Ukrainian Foundation for College Education (UFCE).

A $75,000 contribution from the UFCE over five years will finance the initiative.

Gene was elected in 1993 as an MLA and served in the Legislative Assembly of Alberta to 2015, including being the Speaker for three years.

He also served in cabinet as the minister of community development, education and Aboriginal relations portfolios, and as associate minister for capital planning.

Before his time as an MLA, Gene was a member of the Ukrainian Shumka Dancers and involved in a myriad of other cultural organizations, including the Alberta Cultural Heritage Foundation and URDC.

He died of cancer in January 2019 at the age of 70.

Christine Zwozdesky said her late husband would have been humbled to have known he was being honoured by MacEwan University — an institution he helped support for several years.

"We are just very thrilled that he's remembered in this way," she said.

When asked what he would say about the honour, she added that he likely wouldn't have said a thing.

"I think he would have pulled out his mandolin and played you something (instead)," she said with a laugh.

Myron Zwozdesky, Gene's son, said his father was always playing music at home and that it represented his first vocation.

"Gene's passion for music needs no explanation, given that he recorded an album of 21 songs when he was six or seven," he added.

"(His) pursuit of enabling education and leadership is perfectly encapsulated in this program."