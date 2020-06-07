Advertisement
Edmonton News | Local Breaking | CTV News Edmonton
Major power outage impacting an unknown number of customers across Alberta
Published Sunday, June 7, 2020 3:29PM MDT Last Updated Sunday, June 7, 2020 4:04PM MDT
Power lines.
EDMONTON -- Power is out in a number of areas across Alberta.
EPCOR, ENMAX and Fortis Alberta have confirmed they are experiencing outages impacting multiple customers.
Fortis said the issue is due to a loss of tie in line from B.C.
EPCOR said 25,000 of its customers are without power, but it's unclear how many Fortis or ENMAX customers have been impacted.
The ENMAX and EPCOR outage websites are down.
CTV News Edmonton has received reports of outages from Edmonton, Sherwood Park, Red Deer and Calgary, as well as surrounding communities.
Multiple social media users took to social media to post about the outage.