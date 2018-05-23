After news broke that Morgan Freeman’s dulcet tones would be heard on announcements for public transit in Vancouver, a number of Edmontonians were quick to start an online brainstorming session to figure out which famous voice should be heard on the LRT.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Freeman’s voice would be used in notifications at certain Skytrain stations and on select bus routes in Vancouver in the coming months.

Freeman’s voice will be heard imparting facts about Vancouver, reminding riders of transit etiquette (“Please keep your feet off the furniture” and “keep your headphones at a reasonable volume”), and special messages meant to be used after BC Lions games, advising riders to use their credit cards instead of “fumbling around” for change to pay for a bus or train ride.

In Edmonton, an online discussion developed, with many suggesting famous people who could voice announcements for the city’s LRT system.

Mayor Don Iveson was asked for his thoughts on the matter Wednesday, and he suggested the voice of a well-known actor arguably best known for commanding the Starship Enterprise.

“My office asked the question last night: ‘Who would you pick, or who would you ask for?’,” Iveson said. “My wife Sarah said ‘Patrick Stewart, clearly’ and I said ‘All in for that!’

“’Make it so.’”

The voice of Homer Simpson but only if it goes "Doh!" Followed by a distant "ha ha" from Nelson everytime you press the button as the doors are closed and the train takes off. #yeg — Gluten Free Edmonton (@gfreeYEG) May 23, 2018

For all the delayed projects, awful infrastructure and double tap photo radar- can we please get @SamuelLJackson to voice #yeg #Edmonton bus and LRT announcements #yegcc @YEGMayorOffice ? — Kevin Albus (@albus_k) May 23, 2018

“I think it’s a neat move that TransLink is doing in B.C.,” Iveson said. “Obviously it’s gotten them a lot of promotional attention, and probably been beneficial for their corporate partner.”

Freeman’s voice is being used on Vancouver’s transit system as part of a partnership with Visa Canada for the system’s new Tap to Pay feature.