Man accused of killing father in central Alberta
Karyn Mulcahy and Diego Romero, CTV News Edmonton
Published Tuesday, June 25, 2019 12:34PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 25, 2019 8:41PM MDT
A 28-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly killed his father in Lacombe County Monday afternoon.
Rimbey RCMP found Patrick Alexander Freeman, 52, with significant injuries just after 4 p.m. He was airlifted to a Calgary hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
His son, Patrick William Freeman, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
He's scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.