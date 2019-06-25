

Karyn Mulcahy and Diego Romero, CTV News Edmonton





A 28-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly killed his father in Lacombe County Monday afternoon.

Rimbey RCMP found Patrick Alexander Freeman, 52, with significant injuries just after 4 p.m. He was airlifted to a Calgary hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

His son, Patrick William Freeman, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

He's scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.