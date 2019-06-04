

The man who failed to show up for a court proceeding ahead of the second-degree murder trial of his infant son was arrested Monday night.

Joey Crier was arrested by RCMP in Maskwacis and is now in police custody.

Crier, and his then-girlfriend, Tasha-Lee Mack, was charged with second-degree murder after his 19-month-old son was found dead outside a north Edmonton church in April 2017.

A judge has ruled Crier lost the right to a jury trial.

Mack’s trial starts Wednesday.