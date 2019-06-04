Man accused of killing infant son arrested after failing to attend court
Joey Crier, one of two people facing charges in connection to the death of a toddler in Edmonton, is seen in this undated image.
CTV Edmonton
Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019 11:05AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 4, 2019 5:30PM MDT
The man who failed to show up for a court proceeding ahead of the second-degree murder trial of his infant son was arrested Monday night.
Joey Crier was arrested by RCMP in Maskwacis and is now in police custody.
Crier, and his then-girlfriend, Tasha-Lee Mack, was charged with second-degree murder after his 19-month-old son was found dead outside a north Edmonton church in April 2017.
A judge has ruled Crier lost the right to a jury trial.
Mack’s trial starts Wednesday.