EDMONTON -- Police say a northern Albertan was asleep in their home when someone broke inside and beat them nearly to death.

Fort Vermilion RCMP were called just before midnight on Aug. 12 about a violent assault. They say the attacker used some kind of weapon.

The victim was left with life-threatening injuries, but is now in stable condition.

Although the attacker fled the home that night, an investigation has led police to charge with Travis St. Arnault with breaking and entering and aggravated assault.

The 47-year-old from John D’or Prairie was released and scheduled to appear in Fort Vermilion provincial court Sept. 1.