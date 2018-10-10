

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A man has been charged with six firearms-related offences after attempting to take two unauthorized handguns in his suitcase on a flight from Edmonton to Beruit, Lebanon.

On October 8, the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority alerted RCMP it had detected two unauthorized firearms in a checked suitcase.

RCMP seized a Norinco Model 54 9mm semi-automatic handgun and a Chiappa Model 191122 22-calibre handgun.

The man identified as the owner of the luggage was arrested moments before his departure without incident on the secure side of the airport, police said.

Edmonton resident Mohamad Abdulgani Elkadri, 60, faces six charges: two each of unsafe transport of a restricted weapon, possession of a restricted firearm without licence, and exporting a firearm without authorization.

Elkadri has been released and will appear in Leduc Provincial Court on November 1.