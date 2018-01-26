RCMP said charges had been laid, after a man allegedly posted messages threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Rachel Notley on Twitter.

Police said Orion Rutley was arrested January 19, and is facing two counts of uttering threats.

He was released on his own recognizance, and he’s under a number of conditions, including a ban from contacting the prime minister or Alberta’s premier, he cannot use social media, and he cannot possess weapons.

Rutley is scheduled to appear in a Leduc courtroom on Thursday, February 8.