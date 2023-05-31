Man charged after drink poured on Qurans on Whyte Avenue

Police have charged a 38-year-old man with mischief under $5,000, causing a disturbance, and criminal harassment after liquid was poured on several Qurans.

The incident happened on Whyte Avenue on May 10.

On May 17, police said an investigation into the incident had been opened by the Edmonton Police Service Hate Crimes Unit.

In addition to the charges, police say they have asked the courts to consider the sentencing principle under Section 718.2(a)(i), as there is evidence the incident was motivated by hate based on religion.

The man's name has not been released.