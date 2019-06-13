Mounties have identified the man who allegedly breached security at the Edmonton International Airport late last month.

RCMP said 41-year-old Joel Edmund Garland of Edmonton ran onto an empty plane on May 30 and uttered threats to the flight crew.

The crew, fearing for its safety, left the plane.

Police say Garland also caused damage to a door on the plane before they arrived.

He been charged with mischief over $5,000, endangering the safety of an aircraft and uttering threats.

Garland is scheduled to appear in court on June 27.