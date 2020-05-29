EDMONTON -- A man is facing firearm and wildlife act charges after a bear was shot in northern Alberta Wednesday night.

Cold Lake RCMP responded after shots were fired on Beach Avenue at approximately 8 p.m.

The man fired two shots at a bear in front of his home and injured it before it ran into the woods, RCMP said.

The shots also caused "extensive damage" to a home, police said.

A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with two firearm offences and one wildlife act offence, police said. A shotgun and ammunition were seized.

He's scheduled to appear in court Aug. 26.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife set up traps to catch the injured bear, RCMP said.