A man in his 20s has been charged, after another man died in west Edmonton Saturday.

Edmonton police said officers were called to the area of 84 Avenue and 219 Street at about 3:30 a.m.

Police found a 34-year-old man in medical distress lying on the road. He was taken to hospital by paramedics, where he died.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday, but EPS said the Medical Examiner wasn’t able to confirm the cause of death.

However, EPS Homicide Section detectives have determined the death is homicide. On Wednesday, EPS said Branden John Morin, 26, had been charged with one count of manslaughter.

Police said the weekend death is Edmonton’s tenth homicide of 2018 – police said they have chosen to not release the name of the deceased in this case.