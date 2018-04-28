Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Homicide detectives investigating suspicious death in west Edmonton
Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found in west Edmonton on Saturday, April 28, 2018.
Published Saturday, April 28, 2018 12:17PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 28, 2018 4:51PM MDT
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Homicide Unit is investigating a death in west Edmonton Saturday.
West Division officers responded to a disturbance call in the area of 84 Avenue and 219 Street at approximately 3:30 a.m.
Police found a 34-year-old man in medical distress lying on the road upon arrival.
EMS transported the man to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
A man is in custody, EPS said.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.
Anyone with information about this suspicious death is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.