The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Homicide Unit is investigating a death in west Edmonton Saturday.

West Division officers responded to a disturbance call in the area of 84 Avenue and 219 Street at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Police found a 34-year-old man in medical distress lying on the road upon arrival.

EMS transported the man to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A man is in custody, EPS said.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with information about this suspicious death is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.