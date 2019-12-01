EDMONTON -- A 24-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after a body was found in a west-Edmonton apartment elevator days ago.

Edmonton resident Brayden Barclay was arrested Nov. 30 and charged on Sunday with one count of second-degree murder, police said.

Douglas Charles Albert Crossman, 22, was found dead in the late afternoon of Nov. 28 in an elevator of an apartment near 154 Street and 84 Avenue.

Police did not say how Crossman died.

Homicide detectives were asked to help with the investigation that night, and police on scene confirmed several of the buildings' residents had been taken in for questioning.

Investigators are asking those with information to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.