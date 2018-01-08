A man is dead after an altercation at a Lamont gas station on Saturday, and Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are seeking a woman who witnessed the incident.

Police said an elderly man was injured in an altercation at the Esso in Lamont at 3:14 p.m.

The man succumbed to his injuries, and police believe a woman with a young boy witnessed the incident at the gas station.

The woman is described as white in her late 20s or early 30s, with short pink, or possibly purple, hair. RCMP said she was wearing black sunglasses, a black coat, and mukluks. The boy is six to seven years old and was wearing a red t-shirt.

Anyone with information about this altercation is asked to contact Fort Saskatchewan RCMP.