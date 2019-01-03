

CTV Edmonton





A 26-year-old man has died after a police involved shooting on Wednesday night.

Police say the incident started after they were called to a home in the Gold Bar neighbourhood around 1:40 p.m. after reports that a 28-year-old woman had been assaulted over the course of several days by a 26-year-old man. Police say the two were known to each other.

When police arrived at the home on 47 Street and 101A Avenue, they found the woman suffering from injuries. The man was not at the scene, so police issued five warrants for his arrest, including two counts of assault causing bodily harm, unlawful confinement, intimidation and uttering threats.

Around 9 p.m. police received a call that the man had returned to the home and broken in. Officers surrounded the house, and the man came out a short time later. Police say a confrontation took place between the officers and the man, and the officers shot him.

According to a news release, police administered first aid until EMS crews arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is now investigating.

No police officers were injured during the incident.