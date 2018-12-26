

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Police shot and killed a man in southeast Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 2 p.m. in the area of 79 Avenue and 71 Street, EPS conducted a traffic stop on a man with a number of outstanding warrants.

Two people got out of the vehicle, but the target—who police believed to be armed and dangerous—remained inside.

An incident then took place and police shot the 34-year-old man.

He died in hospital, EPS said. Officers were not injured in the shooting.

A man who lives in the building told CTV News his apartment was hit by a bullet, but him and his family were out at the time.

“There is a bullet hole in my suite by my kid’s room,” Jody Day said. “So that got me a little on edge; [I’m] nervous because of that.”

A woman who was visiting her daughter said she heard gunshots.

“All of a sudden I heard what I thought to be gunshots; about 10 of them and it scared me,” Alanna Johnson told CTV News. “I went and grabbed my youngest daughter and put her on the ground. And then I saw a man get out of his vehicle here with his little boy and scurry to the ground so I knew then it was gunshots.”

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the shooting.

With files from Nahreman Issa