Edmonton police have released the name of the man found dead Monday afternoon, and are asking for help from the public in their investigation.

Officers in Southeast Division were called to the area of 92 Avenue and 77 Street at about 1:20 p.m. Monday, after a deceased male was reportedly found in the area.

Police said the EPS Homicide Section has taken over the investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Ruben (Ben) Baker, 21.

Now, investigators are looking for information on Baker’s whereabouts and activities before he was found.

“We are hopeful someone may have information on where Mr. Baker was residing and where he had been prior to his discovery yesterday afternoon,” Acting Staff Sergeant Darrin Gordon said in a statement released Tuesday.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, January 3.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).