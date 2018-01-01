The Edmonton Police Service is investigating what could be the city’s first homicide of 2018.

Officers responded to an alley in the area of 92 Avenue and 77 Street at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Monday.

Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death.

An autopsy will be conducted on Wednesday, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.