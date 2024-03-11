Man hit by Valley Line LRT was pushed onto tracks during a fight: EPS

A man in his 30s suffered non-life threatening injuries after being hit by an LRT on Sunday.

It happened just before 11 p.m, at the 73 Avenue and 83 Street stop.

Two people were fighting on the platform when the 30-year-old was pushed onto the tracks, into the path of an approaching train.

Edmonton police said the train operator quickly applied the emergency brake, and as a result, the train did not hit the man at full speed.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 17-year-old male was detained by police but released as the investigation continues.

Police said the two did not know each other.