EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man hit by Valley Line LRT was pushed onto tracks during a fight: EPS

    Valley line LRT ramps up testing
    Share

    A man in his 30s suffered non-life threatening injuries after being hit by an LRT on Sunday.

    It happened just before 11 p.m, at the 73 Avenue and 83 Street stop.

    Two people were fighting on the platform when the 30-year-old was pushed onto the tracks, into the path of an approaching train.

    Edmonton police said the train operator quickly applied the emergency brake, and as a result, the train did not hit the man at full speed.

    He was taken to hospital for treatment.

    A 17-year-old male was detained by police but released as the investigation continues.

    Police said the two did not know each other.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Atlantic

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News