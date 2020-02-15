EDMONTON -- Police are looking for two men and the vehicles used in a rural theft near Bonnyville that left one person injured.

RCMP say two witnesses confronted two men who were loading property into their trucks on a rural property Saturday morning. One of the witnesses was hit by a vehicle when the suspects fled.

It is not known how badly he was injured.

Police are looking for a black 1998 Chevrolet half-ton pickup truck that has white striping, and a maroon 2010 Dodge half-ton pickup truck that is damaged on its passenger side.

Those with information are asked to call Bonnyville RCMP at 780-826-3358 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477.