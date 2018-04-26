

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





A 25-year-old man is in hospital after allegedly kicking a moving train.

On Wednesday, April 25, shortly after 8 p.m., police received a call that a man was badly injured at the Belvedere LRT station near Fort Road and 129 Avenue after hitting a moving train.

EPS and witnesses on scene said it appeared that the 25 year-old-man kicked at the moving train, connected with it and seriously injured his leg.

The man received first-aid by police before being taken to hospital with serious trauma.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and LRT service is still running.