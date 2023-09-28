Edmonton

    • Man killed by police after shooting in Fort McMurray: RCMP

    Alberta's police watchdog has been called to investigate after an officer shot and killed a man in Fort McMurray on Wednesday.

    According to RCMP, the man had gone to a home in the Beaconwood Place area shortly before 4 p.m. and shot a woman inside.

    He reportedly ran to his vehicle and fired several more shots.

    Police arrived on scene and an officer shot and killed the man, Mounties said.

    A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents in the area after the shooting.

    The woman was taken to hospital and has since been released.

    No officers were injured during the shooting.

    The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been tasked with investigating the actions of the officer.

    ASIRT's mandate is to investigate police incidents involving injury or allegations of misconduct. 

