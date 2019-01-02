

CTV Edmonton





The man who was killed last week in an explosion at a Nisku welding shop has been identified.

A former coworker tells CTV News 40-year-old Devron Chase was the one killed on December 27th.

Chase was working at Ja-Co Welding and Consulting' when the explosion happened. Two other men were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

An obituary says Chase leaves behind a wife and three young daughters. A GoFundMe set up by his family has raised more than $1,200 for his kids.

A stop work order was issued at the business by Occupational Health and Safety on December 29 while officials investigated. The stop work order was lifted for the main building only on December 31.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.